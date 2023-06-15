Backstage Update On Giovanni Vinci’s WWE Status

According to reports, Giovanni Vinci is not injured.

After missing this week’s RAW with stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, there has been some speculation about Vinci’s status and future in Imperium. Vinci appeared with crutches on last week’s RAW Talk episode, just an hour or so after Matt Riddle put Vinci in the ankle lock during a backstage segment on RAW.

WWE insider Boozer Rasslin shared an update that Vinci is not legitimately injured. His absence this week and his use of crutches last week are only for storyline purposes.

Ilja Dragunov of WWE NXT was recently reported to be in talks for a main roster call-up and a spot in Imperium. It remains to be seen whether Imperium will become a four-man faction, or whether Dragunov will take the place of Vinci or Kaiser.

There is no word on how long WWE will keep Vinci off television. Riddle vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title is set to take place at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.