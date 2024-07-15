Backstage Update On Giulia Following Marigold Summer Destiny Show

International pro wrestling star Giulia competed in the main event of Marigold’s Summer Destiny 2024, where she was defeated by Sareee to become the inaugural Marigold Champion.

According to Fightful Select, Giulia came out of the match unscathed, and she did not re-aggravate the wrist injury she recently suffered.

There’s no word yet on how long Giulia will remain in Marigold or the next Marigold event she will be competing in, but Giulia has said she only has a little time left in the promotion and that she is expected to start in NXT once she has finished up in Marigold.