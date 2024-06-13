Backstage Update On If More WWE Stars Will Appear At Marigold Summer Destiny

Dream Star Fighting Marigold (Marigold) and WWE’s working relationship will continue at the upcoming Summer Destiny show, with a notable talent scheduled to appear on the card.

The relationship began because Giulia is working for STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa in his new promotion as a result of her loyalty to Ogawa, who helped her become a big star in STARDOM before moving to WWE.

Giulia will wrestle former WWE NXT star Sareee at the July 13th show in Japan. Former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will return to Japan to wrestle Utami Hayashishita, according to an announcement made Tuesday morning.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that SKY will be the only WWE star to appear at the event.

Meltzer stated, “They promised to help, and so that’s the July 13th Summerhall show. She’s facing Utami Hayashishita on the same show that Giulia and Sareee are scheduled as the main event. The last I heard, Giulia was saying she was going to do this to match. So you know, I mean, she did have surgery. It’s going to be a close call. But right now, that’s the double-main event. And it’s only IYO SKY. I had heard earlier in the week that there might be other people coming from WWE to the show, but as far as the Marigold people know, it is IYO, you know, coming from WWE on this first show. So the idea is they’re going to be doing I think that the basic battle plan for Marigold is four big shows a year. You know, like at arenas like Sumo Hall, and those are the shows that they would like to get WWE talent, you know, Kairi Sane because the ones that Rossy gets along with, I mean, Asuka, no, Asuka hates Rossy, so she’ll never go there. But just get talent, women’s talent from WWE on the big shows.”

More bouts will be announced for the event in the coming weeks. It will be broadcast on WrestleUniverse.