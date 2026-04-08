Backstage Update On IYO SKY vs. Asuka Match For WrestleMania 42

WWE has announced the full match lineups for WrestleMania 42, featuring seven matches on Night One and six matches on Night Two. Notably missing from the card is the anticipated matchup between IYO SKY and her fierce rival, Asuka.

According to BodySlam+, the long-awaited bout between Asuka and IYO SKY is still tentatively planned for the event, although it has not yet been officially confirmed. The report also mentioned that SKY sent a message to Asuka following Monday’s RAW, expressing her desire to face her in Las Vegas, hinting at a potential matchup between the two stars at WrestleMania 42.

WWE still has the opportunity to add more matches to the card, with two upcoming episodes of SmackDown and one more episode of RAW before the pay-per-view event. During Monday’s RAW, Asuka appeared in a video package where she vowed to take everything away from the former WWE Women’s Champion and Women’s World Champion.