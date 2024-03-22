Backstage Update On Jack Perry’s AEW Status

After being absent from AEW television for several months due to an altercation with CM Punk at AEW All In last August, fans will have to wait longer to see Jack Perry return to the AEW.

Perry was suspended following the incident, while Punk was released. Perry has since begun working for NJPW, but he remains under contract with AEW. The incident with Punk occurred after he advised Perry not to use real glass for a TV segment.

During his All In match, Perry made a spot on the windshield of a car and made a reference to glass to the camera, saying, “Real glass, cry me a river,” resulting in the physical altercation.

This week, word spread that AEW President Tony Khan is still upset with Perry because he believes Perry cost him Punk.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Perry was sent home after Wembley and never heard back from Khan. He later apologized via text messages, stating that he never intended to cause any trouble and was sorry.

Meltzer wrote, “He did hear from the company through lawyers. Then they talked and he apologized to Khan. But he still hasn’t been brought back. What they are doing now in Japan is a storyline to lead to an eventual return.”

Perry participated in the majority of the New Japan Cup Tournament, which concluded recently. Perry will compete against Jon Moxley at NJPW Sakura Genesis next month.