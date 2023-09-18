Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s Status For This Week’s WWE NXT

There has been speculation that WWE will try to make a splash with the signing of Jade Cargill on this week’s NXT.

The show will feature NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Tyler Bate vs. Butch, and Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey.

Cargill left AEW after last week’s Rampage, where she defeated TBS Champion Kris Statlander in a rematch ahead of her WWE debut. There have been conflicting reports as to whether Cargill is heading to WWE for the NXT brand rather than the main roster, and vice versa.

As previously reported, WWE has already begun developing creative for Cargill, who is scheduled to report to the Performance Center this week for training.

According to PWInsider.com Cargill is currently working for WWE in Orlando, Florida. According to the report, she is not currently scheduled to appear live on this week’s WWE NXT.