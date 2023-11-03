Backstage Update On Liv Morgan’s Injury

WWE star Liv Morgan has been out of in-ring action for quite some time now due to a shoulder injury and fans have been wondering when she could make her return, but it seems that will not be happening anytime soon.

PWInsider.com reports that Morgan is still dealing with a damaged shoulder and is expected to return to Birmingham, Alabama for an evaluation.

It was also noted that there is currently no timetable for Morgan’s return.

More updates will be provided on Morgan and her injury as soon as it becomes available.