Backstage Update On MLW’s Plans To Refresh Its Roster

According to Fightful Select, sources have indicated that Major League Wrestling (MLW) will be refreshing its roster. The report notes that MLW has decided not to renew certain contracts and will be releasing some non-performer contracts. These decisions are said to be based on data received from Tubi, MLW’s broadcast platform for Fusion.

The report further states that MLW has internally acknowledged that it previously lacked access to certain types of data, which it can now obtain from Tubi. This contrasts with their former situation, where BeIN did not provide Nielsen numbers and YouTube data could be misleading. Additionally, MLW plans to streamline its payroll to allocate funds to sign one or two larger free agents it is interested in. The rationale is that one or two bigger names could have a greater impact on their viewership numbers than around six mid-level talents.

There has been no information yet on who might be leaving the company, but any exits are likely to be announced by the talent themselves. Notably, Donovan Dijak recently announced his departure; however, Fightful Select’s report does not indicate that he is among those being released by the company. Dijak has confirmed that he has been working without a contract with MLW.