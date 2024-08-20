Backstage Update On Pat McAfee’s Final WWE Raw Show On 8/19

If Pat McAfee looked surprised after being shown a compilation video of his most memorable and entertaining moments from his latest WWE run on the August 19 episode of Monday Night Raw, it’s because he was.

Near the end of the 8/19 episode of WWE Raw at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Michael Cole brought up the show being McAfee’s last for several months, as he takes another hiatus from his WWE commentary gig to return to his hosting role for the new season of ESPN College Gameday.

After the video wrapped up, McAfee mentioned to Cole that he was not aware ahead of time that they were going to play a special video for him.

That is true.

Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE surprised McAfee with the special video at the end of the 8/19 Raw show.

As noted, Joe Tessitore will take over as the new Raw commentator and Michael Cole will take over as the SmackDown commentator starting on September 2.

It was announced during the 8/19 Raw show this week that McAfee will return to the commentary desk for WWE when Monday Night Raw makes the transition from the USA Network to Netflix in January of 2025.