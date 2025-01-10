Backstage Update On Possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match

A potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match has been a topic of discussion and planning for several WrestleManias over the years. WWE had initially considered it for WrestleMania XL but ultimately pivoted to focus on Cody Rhodes’ storyline of capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, driven by strong fan support.

During Monday’s Raw on Netflix premiere, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match. After the bout, The Rock made an appearance, placing the Ula Fala around Reigns’ neck and embracing him, signaling a shift away from his “Final Boss” persona. Earlier in the evening, The Rock delivered a babyface promo, further reinforcing the change in his character’s tone.

Following the show, Reigns addressed the lingering speculation about a possible match with The Rock. Reigns stated, “I don’t have to tease anything. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I say yes or no, so we’ll see.”

While WWE initially considered Rock vs. Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 this year, it’s no longer in the plans. Regarding The Rock’s future in the ring, it remains up to him. If he feels ready and in ring shape, the possibility of a return is always on the table.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported: “The idea of Rock vs. Reigns, we have been told by several, is not dead. They could still go to that in the future, perhaps at Mania, but there’s also the idea of doing it elsewhere, especially with the crazy money some places are paying fighters. That could also be an option.”