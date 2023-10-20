Backstage Update On Randy Orton’s WWE Return

WWE and Randy Orton are preparing for his return after being sidelined for quite some time. Despite doctors’ advice, the former WWE Champion is continuing with his wrestling career.

He has been out since last May after undergoing back fusion surgery late last year. Orton has resumed lifting but has not returned to the ring. Last month, the former WWE Champion was spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, indicating that he was getting closer to returning.

As previously reported, WWE intends to bring Randy Orton back for Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25, from the United Center in Chicago, IL.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has approved new Orton merchandise and branding ahead of his return, which is expected in late November.

They wrote, “Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend.”