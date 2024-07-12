Backstage Update On Ric Flair’s Future With AEW

Ric Flair joined AEW last year after being revealed as Tony Khan’s gift to Sting before his retirement at the Revolution PPV.

Flair stated that he couldn’t pass up this opportunity and wanted to ride along with Sting until his retirement from Revolution. As Dave Meltzer pointed out, there haven’t been any graphics for the drink on AEW television in a while, and unless something changes, it’s unlikely that fans will see advertisements for it in the future.

This is noteworthy because Flair’s contract with AEW was very similar to Randy Savage’s with WCW in the mid-1990s. Tony Khan confirmed that Wooooo Energy paid AEW for all of his appearances.

According to Fightful, there are currently no creative plans that include Flair. This leaves his future with AEW uncertain. It was also stated that the partnership between AEW and Woooo has effectively ended.

Flair hasn’t appeared on AEW television since Revolution.