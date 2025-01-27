Backstage Update On Riho’s AEW Status

According to Fightful Select, former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, who has been off the shelf since July of last year, when she beat Lady Frost in her Collision in-ring debut, attended the promotion’s Worlds End 2024 PPV last December. Before the show, she worked out and trained in the ring.

Before the arm fracture she suffered in July last year, Riho had been out of action since March 2024 due to another injury. The former AEW Women’s World Champion only worked eight matches for the promotion from the middle of August 2023 until her return in March 2024. Riho also revealed in October 2024 that she was dealing with work visa issues that prevented her from returning to the U.S.

There is no word yet on when Riho will return to AEW TV, but we will provide updates as soon as we have them.