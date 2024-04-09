Backstage Update On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status

Fans have speculated about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE future after she made a surprise appearance on Sunday evening at WWE WrestleMania XL – Night 2, where she cut a promo saying she had the honor of attending every WrestleMania and that this year’s event was the first of the Paul Levesque era. She welcomed everyone to Mania.

Stephanie announced in January 2023 that she was no longer an executive with the company, having resigned as WWE’s Chairwoman and co-CEO. It had been days since Vince McMahon, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

While speaking at the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference, Triple H was asked about McMahon’s appearance. For additional details, click here. Internally, the company maintained a low-key appearance.

Pwinsider reports that McMahon is not officially back with the company in any capacity; her appearance was intended to surprise fans and show her support for the company’s new era now that her husband is in charge.

It was considered to be “McMahon putting her own personal stamp of approval on what they are doing” and “not designed to be the beginning of McMahon returning for storylines or behind-the-scenes duties.”

Stephanie was told that she is welcome to return in the future.