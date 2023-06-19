Backstage Update On Talent Possibly Working The Goldberg Retirement Show

If the rumored retirement show for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg happens, it will reportedly feature several familiar faces.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the Israeli promoter behind Goldberg’s retirement show is looking to bring in John Morrison, Chris Masters, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, among others. WWE Hall of Famer Sting is also on their list, as previously stated.

It’s worth noting that the Israeli company is “hoping to land Goldberg for a match,” implying that the deal hasn’t been finalized.

Rick Bassman, Goldberg’s longtime promoter and agent, revealed in early May that he’s actively talking with him about a possible show in Jerusalem, Israel this September, which would coincide with the 26th anniversary of his official WCW debut. Sting will also have a featured role, according to Bassman, but he did not say whether Goldberg and Sting will be working in the same match.

Bassman also stated that he is in discussions with Goldberg’s agent, Barry Bloom, about potential show/tour plans. Bassman went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised if Goldberg returned to WWE for “something massive,” but he didn’t elaborate.