Backstage Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

While it still seems likely that WWE will proceed with the long-planned match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, it will not take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

For months, fans speculated that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

However, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans, as many believe WWE will pursue the bigger match, Reigns vs. Rock.

Although WrestleMania is the obvious location for the match, there was speculation that it could take place at the Elimination Chamber due to rumors that “the government there specifically requested Johnson” on the show.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there are no plans for the match to take place at the show because Reigns was never scheduled or advertised for the show, and there are currently no plans for him on that date.

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.