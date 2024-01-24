Backstage Update On The Status Of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

Fans have been hoping for a match between The Rock and Reigns for many years. It is also something the company has attempted to make happen.

The match was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 38 in 2022, but it was decided that the following year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles would be better, and the match was pushed back.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take today, The Rock was asked about the match, and he said he believes it has a chance of happening, and if it does, it will be the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that The Rock has not yet agreed to the match but is interested in doing so this year.

“As far as WrestleMania goes, he has not signed as of today; as far as I know. He was on First Take, and he certainly strongly hinted at it. It is absolutely in play. It is not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year. There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia. But he would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now. So it depends. I think there’s balls in play. Nothing is 100%. And there’s people who would like to convince him they can make tons of extra money from Saudi Arabia to do it. So we don’t know the answers, this is all in the process of being worked out right now. But he is absolutely looking doing the match with Roman Reigns. He’s absolutely looking at doing it at WrestleMania. It’s not signed.”