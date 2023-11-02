Update On Erik Of The Viking Raiders WWE Status

Erik of the Viking Raiders will be out for a while after successfully undergoing neck fusion surgery.

Erik was last seen in action in September, when The Viking Raiders defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on Main Event. Ivar recently continued their feud with The New Day as a singles star by defeating Kofi Kingston in a Viking Rules match.

On next week’s RAW, Ivar will face Ricochet, The Miz, and Bronson Reed in a four-way match to determine the next contender for GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title at a later date.

Erik shared the news on Instagram while undergoing surgery for his C6/C7 vertebrae at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. He penned the following:

“I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible. C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now. I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online.”

There’s no timetable for Erik’s return despite it being previously reported that he will be out for up to six months.

More updates will be provided on Erik and his status with the WWE as it becomes available, but in the meantime, Erik’s partner, Ivar, will continue to compete as a singles star going forward.

You can check out Erik’s posts below: