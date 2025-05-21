Backstage Update On The Wyatt Sicks

Despite their haunting debut on WWE television, The Wyatt Sicks have yet to be added to WWE’s live event touring schedule, and according to a new report, there’s currently no timeline in place for when that might change.

PWInsider.com reports that as of mid-May 2025, there are no updates regarding the faction’s involvement in upcoming non-televised live events. Fans eager to see how the eerie, theatrical group translates to the live crowd experience will have to wait a bit longer.

“No updates on The Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this,” PWInsider’s Mike Johnson noted.

Since their chilling and highly stylized debut on WWE programming, The Wyatt Sicks have captivated audiences with cryptic vignettes, unsettling visual storytelling, and deep connections to the late Bray Wyatt’s legacy. Their presentation has been one of the most talked-about creative introductions of 2025.

The faction features a lineup of dark and surreal characters, including: Uncle Howdy, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig Boy, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Abby the Witch.

With anticipation continuing to build, many fans have been curious to see how WWE will adapt the group’s cinematic presence for live event settings, where production is more limited and reactions are raw.

For now, The Wyatt Sicks remain a television-exclusive act, but expectations remain high for their eventual arrival on the road.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on The Wyatt Sicks, WWE’s live event schedule, and all the latest breaking news from the wrestling world.