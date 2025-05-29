Backstage Update On Titus O’Neil’s WWE Status

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Titus O’Neil remains affiliated with WWE despite his absence from in-ring competition. While the former WWE Tag Team Champion is “not planned to wrestle” regularly, Fightful notes that O’Neil has repeatedly stated he would be open to competing again “under the right circumstances.”

O’Neil, who signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2009, rose to prominence during the second season of the original NXT competition series in 2010. He gained popularity on the main roster as one-half of The Prime Time Players alongside Darren Young, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship in 2015. He later led the Titus Worldwide faction and had several singles runs.

Beyond the ring, O’Neil is celebrated for his extensive charitable contributions, which earned him the Warrior Award during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2020 (awarded in 2021). His last match took place in late 2020, and since then, he has served as a WWE Global Ambassador, representing the company at numerous community and corporate events.

O’Neil remains a respected presence in and outside of WWE. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Titus O’Neil and the rest of the WWE roster.