Tommaso Ciampa had hip surgery in October and hasn’t appeared much on WWE television since then.

Ciampa is said to be nearing a return to the ring, and he recently attended a WWE RAW TV taping in Albany, New York.

Ciampa is expected to return this summer, according to PWInsider, and there are rumors that he will be added to Johnny Gargano’s “family.” According to one source, Ciampa could be ready to return as soon as next month. As of now, he is not scheduled for any upcoming WWE live events.