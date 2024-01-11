Backstage Update On When Charlotte Flair Could Make Her Return To Action

WWE star “The Queen” Charlotte Flair suffered a devastating knee injury towards the end of 2023, when she faced “The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It was noted at the time that Flair would most likely need surgery and that she would miss up to 9 months of in-ring action.

The 15-time Women’s Champion recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus and is currently on the road to recovery.

According to PWInsider.com, Flair is expected to leave Birmingham, Alabama, before the end of the week. The expectation is should things work out the way her recovery is expected; she could make her return by the fall of this year.

It was also mentioned that Andrade, her husband and former AEW star, has been with her the entire time.