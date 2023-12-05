Backstage Update On WWE’s Interest In Kazuchika Okada

When Kazuchika Okada’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires in early 2024, he could leave for either WWE or AEW, which would be a significant loss for the Japan promotion and a significant gain for the company he signs with.

Okada is reportedly on the radar of some in WWE because he is close to Shinsuke Nakamura, who made the transition from NJPW to WWE. Okada’s reasoning for considering WWE is that it is the one thing he has never done after doing everything in NJPW.

Okada’s contract expires at the end of January. According to a recent report, while contract negotiations would normally be underway, Okada is seriously considering wrestling for a different promotion.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that while he believes the story is overblown, WWE does want him and has been interested in him for years.

“I think it’s kind of like overplayed in some ways. I mean, at the same time, when I wrote about it, it’s like it’s true. WWE wants Okada. They wanted Okada for how many years? But they do believe that maybe there’s a better chance of getting him now than before. And maybe there is.”

Meltzer pointed out that NJPW structures its wrestler contracts so that they expire at the end of January.