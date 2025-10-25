Backstage Update On WWE Potentially Transitioning To AI-Based Storylines

PWMania.com has reported that WWE has appointed Cyrus Kowsari as its new Senior Director of Creative Strategy. He is tasked with leading the company’s integration of AI-based storytelling into its creative processes.

It’s important to note that the introduction of AI is not meant to replace the creative team. Although AI tools have been available to the creative team for years, they have primarily served as research assistants.

Dave Meltzer highlighted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE’s higher-ups were frustrated with reports suggesting that AI might replace writers; however, they did not deny these claims. Instead, they suggested that AI would be used for other tasks.

Meltzer shared that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reassured attendees at a recent production meeting that no one in the writers’ room would be replaced. Still, one individual backstage noted that if AI were to eliminate some entry-level jobs, there would be fewer opportunities for new writers to receive training.

Meltzer also pointed out that while AI is currently serving as a writer’s assistant, the situation may evolve in the future.

Trust levels among the staff are reportedly low, particularly due to the recent Seth Rollins injury situation and concerns that TKO may lack loyalty to its personnel.

Furthermore, Meltzer mentioned that someone well-informed indicated that the primary issue limiting AI’s effectiveness at the moment is poor input.

This is largely because the data being fed into the software is derived from the company’s past, particularly during the Vince McMahon-led era, which may not resonate with today’s audience despite its success in previous WWE periods. He concluded that those backstage expect the AI software to improve in effectiveness moving forward.