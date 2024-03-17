Backstage Update On WWE Star Shayna Baszler Working Bloodsport, WWE And GCW Relationship

As previously reported by PWMania.com, several WWE stars will be working Josh Barnett’s BloodSport X event set to take place on Thursday, April 4th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during WrestleMania 40 week and one of those stars will be former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler.

According to Fightful Select, it was Josh Barnett who made the call to WWE and personally requested Baszler for his upcoming Bloodsport X event. It was also mentioned on the report that this wasn’t the first time Barnett made such a request to WWE as he reached out to the company a number of years ago to see if former NXT star Jessamyn Duke could work that year’s Bloodsport.

Dave Meltzer stated on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that they were told WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque accepted Barnett’s offer as he has a different view on these things than Vince McMahon had. Fightful adds that Triple H and Barnett have known each other for years

Regarding WWE’s current relationship with GCW, it appears that more arrangements will be made soon.