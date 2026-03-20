Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Jelly Roll At WrestleMania 42

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had plans for Jelly Roll to team up with Royce Keys against The Miz and Kit Wilson at WrestleMania 42 this April.

However, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that he has been informed this match will not take place.

Meltzer expects that Jelly will still have a match at WrestleMania 42, but he has not confirmed the specific details yet. He mentioned that Jelly is likely to be involved in a gimmick match with Wilson and Miz, following an altercation they had on last week’s WWE SmackDown.

In a previous appearance on MizTV, Jelly declined The Miz’s offer to mentor him, which upset Miz. Wilson then came out and criticized Jelly for promoting an unhealthy beauty standard due to his weight loss. This led to Jelly throwing a punch, which accidentally knocked out The Miz, who had been cursed by Danhausen earlier in the segment.

Wilson is set to appear on this week’s SmackDown, where he will call out Jelly for a match. Jelly previously competed at WWE SummerSlam last year, where he teamed with Randy Orton in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.