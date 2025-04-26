Backstage WWE Reaction To Karrion Kross’ Unscripted Pipe Bomb Promo

WWE star Karrion Kross attracted significant attention from both fans and fellow WWE talents with his comments during the WrestleMania Recap livestream featuring Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.

In the show, Kross spoke in character about his storyline with AJ Styles, his release from WWE, his absence from WrestleMania, and more.

According to Fightful Select, Kross’s promo was unscripted, as were all the interviews during the recap. The report also indicated that Kross does not have any negative heat within WWE regarding his promo, which required prior approval before being included in the show’s final cut due to the language he used.

Several WWE talents reached out to Kross to check on him and express their appreciation for how he delivered his promo, skillfully blending both his character and the overarching storyline.