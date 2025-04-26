The Rock Credits Paul Heyman’s Long-Term Thinking For WrestleMania Storytelling

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including the main event of Wrestlemania 41 Night One, featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Rock said, “First night’s main event, the finish of that main event, I loved it. I loved every second of it. I watched at home on my couch, and I was texting [McAfee] throughout the show and the main event, ‘Keep it going. This is amazing. Stay in that zone.’ When I was watching the first night main event, I know the finishes of what’s going to happen. I know all the finishes, but I want to not know how they get there, especially if I’m watching from home. I watched how they got there and I loved it. I thought it was dramatic and exactly what it needed to be.”

On Paul Heyman:

“Paul was raised in the business and loves the business. His passion for the business goes way back and his intellect goes way back. He understands. He’s a big thinker and a long-game thinker. I loved how it all went down and how it came down to Seth and Paul, and what that is going to look like and how it unfolds. I loved every moment of that. Shout out to Roman, he came in incredible shape. Every year he’s dialing it in more and more. This idea of people calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him to show you, ‘I’m a lot of things, you want to call me part-timers, but the company is still on my back. Now, watch what I do.’ Seth always delivers. He’s our Superman. I love that guy. He’s just phenomenal and you can count on him around every corner. What I love about Seth is you can continue to see him grow. I love what those guys did on Saturday.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)