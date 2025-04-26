Seth Rollins On Paul Heyman Alliance: “The Writing Was On The Wall”

WWE star Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, discussing various topics, including the signs that indicated his alliance with Paul Heyman was on the way.

Rollins said, “If you followed the food crumbs, if you look back at the last two months, you could probably figure it out. You could see it. The writing was on the wall. It made perfect sense to me, and it was a partnership waiting to happen. CM Punk is supposedly this guy’s friend, but he’s leveraging his friendship to get a favor, to get what he wants, which is the main event of WrestleMania and have him in his corner. Then, Roman Reigns, they are supposedly thick as thieves, but Roman Reigns left Paul Heyman to get destroyed by his family and never apologized for two seconds. If Roman takes the Wise Man, then Punk is going to eat him alive. If Paul takes the Wise Man, Roman is going to go after Paul Heyman. I was really the only solution and I told Paul Heyman as such. Here we are.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)