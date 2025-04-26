Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new information on ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, April 28th and Friday, June 13th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the spring and early summer months. You can check them out below.

– WWE RAW on Monday, April 28th in Kansas City has 9,491 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 2nd in Des Moines has 5,751 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 5th in Omaha has 10,004 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 9th in Dayton has 8,027 tickets sold.

– WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10th in St.Louis has 12,847 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 12th in Louisville has 6,051 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 16th in Greensboro has 8,057 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 19th in Greenville has 5,391 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 23rd in Savannah has 5,358 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 30th in Knoxville has 11,451 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 3rd in Tulsa has 6,799 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 13th in Lexington has 6,723 tickets sold.