Backstage News On WWE Creative Plans For Penta And Rey Fenix

Penta and Rey Fenix recently made their debuts in WWE, with both stars currently pursuing singles careers on different brands — Penta competing on Raw and Fenix appearing on SmackDown.

However, according to a report from Fightful Select, this separation is only temporary. WWE reportedly has plans to eventually reunite the Lucha Bros as a tag team.

The report notes that the current goal is for both Penta and Fenix to build individual momentum and buzz, so that when they finally reunite, it will create a major moment within the company.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the Lucha Bros, WWE’s tag team division, and all the latest wrestling news.