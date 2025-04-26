Attendance Numbers For WWE Events During WrestleMania 41 Week

F4WOnline.com has released the attendance numbers for WWE’s television and pay-per-view events held during WrestleMania 42 week.

The report covers events from Friday, April 18th through Tuesday, April 22nd, providing a breakdown of WWE’s turnout across multiple shows surrounding their biggest event of the year. You can check them out below.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, April 18th had an attendance of 16,139 (1,172 short of capacity).

– WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 18th had an attendance of 2,762 (408 short of capacity).

– Undertaker’s 1 Deadman Show on Saturday, April 19th had an attendance of 2,573 (597 short of capacity).

– The Roast of Wrestlemania on Sunday, April 20th had an attendance of 2,646 (524 short of capacity).

– WWE RAW after Wrestlemania on Monday, April 21st had an attendance of 16,777 (1,054 short of capacity).

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, April 22nd had an attendance of 1,888 (58 short of capacity).

