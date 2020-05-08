Bad News For WWE SummerSlam Taking Place In Boston, MA

WWE Summerslam, which was scheduled for August 20th in Boston, MA, will seemingly have to be moved to a different location with Mayor Marty Walsh making the following announcements regarding large gatherings:

I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston,

up to and including Labor Day on September 7. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020

If your event brings crowds together in close contact–like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising– you should start looking at alternatives now. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020