Bad News For WWE SummerSlam Taking Place In Boston, MA

WWE Summerslam, which was scheduled for August 20th in Boston, MA, will seemingly have to be moved to a different location with Mayor Marty Walsh making the following announcements regarding large gatherings:
I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston,
up to and including Labor Day on September 7.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020
If your event brings crowds together in close contact–like a concert, a road race, or a flag raising– you should start looking at alternatives now.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020
NEW: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh cancels all large-scale events in the city through Labor Day. https://t.co/w4rJ6AMB6l pic.twitter.com/31sTRHdzUI
— ABC News (@ABC) May 8, 2020