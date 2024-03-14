Baron Corbin Reveals His WWE Contract Was Set To Expire Late Last Year

WWE star Baron Corbin recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how it feels like being one-half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions and how his contract with the company was set to expire late last year.

Corbin said, “It feels good.” “I can’t lie about that. It feels amazing to have this and walk around with this title and be proud of that. I went into NXT with no expectations, and Shawn [Michaels] and Baldo [Matt Bloom] and [writer/producer Johnny] Russo, they all grabbed ahold of me, and they’re like, ‘Let’s let you do your thing.’ They have kind of let me really come into my own, and it’s made it exciting for me to go to work every day again. It’s made me excited to go in the gym and put in the extra work. Then I got a tag partner.”

“People don’t know, my contract was running up at the end of the year, and it’s kind of one of those things, it’s a question of like, ‘What am I doing? Do I need to go and find myself?’ Or whatever. NXT was going so well, and the opportunity to work with him, I was like, man, this is where I belong. This is how we get the life back to what I’m doing.”

