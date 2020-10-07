Batista Talks About Dealing With Asthma While Wrestling

WWE legend Batista went on social media and talked about having asthma and how he dealt with it while wrestling:

I’m an asthmatic. That’s what i would look like if I was trying to hide that i was having an asthma attack. Well not all orange and bloated with a combover and a bad suit… but otherwise.. yeah. I recognize that struggle to breathe. https://t.co/aV8PwJCgA5 — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 6, 2020

I reached for my inhaler watching him struggle to breath. It’s like a guys reaction to watching another guy get kicked in the balls. 😖Relatable discomfort! https://t.co/IqDKg7Yoi1 — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 6, 2020