Bayley Discusses A Potential Fatal 4-Way Match Between WWE’s Four Horsewomen

WWE star Bayley spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including a potential Fatal 4-Way Match between WWE’s Four Horsewomen (herself, Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Moné and Becky Lynch).

Bayley said, “I would love that. Since we never got it, we had a couple of tag matches, and in Madison Square Garden. I can be happy with that, if [the four-way] never did happen. I just think the wrestling world is too magical for it not to happen.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)