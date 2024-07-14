Bayley Explains How John Cena’s Advice Became An Hour-Long Conversation

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with US Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on a number of topics including how the advice she received from 16-time World Champion John Cena turned into an hour-long conversation between the two.

Bayley said, “I said John, if there’s anything you think is missing from the women’s division, or anything specific you think I should work on, what should it be.”

“It turned into this hour-long conversation and it all came down to storytelling, what’s the story we’re trying to tell tonight, don’t think about what they want, what he wants, what you want, it’s all about storytelling.”

“He wants to give back in a way that not everybody does, he has such unique information that he can share. It brings us back to why we got into it, having him around to have conversations has been really great.”