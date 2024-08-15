Bayley: “I Really Need To Step My Game Up”

The booking of WWE’s women’s roster has improved under Triple H, and many females have been praised for their in-ring and promo work.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Bayley discussed the state of the WWE Women’s division, as well as the future arrivals of Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia:

“I love that we have a division that women from all around the world want to come to and they all want a piece of,” Bayley said. “I feel like it was like that a lot when NXT, when we were in NXT, when we were coming up to RAW and SmackDown. Now it’s kind of peaking again. I think now we are putting out the kind of competition that women want to be a part of and test themselves with. Obviously, there’s companies all over the world they can have their choice of and they chose us.”

She continued, “I really need to step my game up. That’s really what it’s come to. I’ve had that conversation with myself. There’s been a long time where I’m like, alright, I’m here. I’m a locker room leader. I’m a champion, but with these new girls coming in, they don’t care. They’re going to take everything from me and I have to fight for it.”

You can check out the interview below:



