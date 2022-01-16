Bayley Making A Royal Rumble Return?, Street Profits WWE Status, Ridge Holland

– It was recently noted by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that while it’s “not impossible” for Bayley to return at the 2022 Royal Rumble, it’s more likely she will be back around March. Bayley responded to report with the following comment:

“OMG GOOD TO KNOW!!!!!!!!!!!! THEY ARE ALWAYS ACCURATE”

– The Street Profits reportedly signed a multi-year WWE contract in 2019 and there has been speculation that the team’s deals will be ending soon. Fightful.com noted that the Profits still have “plenty of time” left on their contracts.

– While appearing on the El Brunch de WWE show, Ridge Holland commented on how he is doing after suffering a broken nose at the WWE Day 1 premium live event:

“I feel good, I feel good. I took a bit of a knock thanks to Ricochet but, the surgery was very good, the nose is fixed. I’m just waiting for it to heal fully now so, we’re good. We’re good. The option’s out [to use a mask]. I think I’ll need some protection when I first get in the ring so, I might have to, you know, borrow something off him [Sheamus], you know?”