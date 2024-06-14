Bayley On A WrestleMania In UK: “I Hope It Happens And I Really Do Think There’s A Strong Chance”

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Cultaholic to promote the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, when he will defend his championship against Piper Niven. Here are the highlights:

On possible WrestleMania in the UK:

“Yeah, man. I hope it happens. And I really do think there’s a strong chance. I mean, look at all that we’ve been doing in the last year. Triple H wants to take over the whole world. We’re piece-by-piece doing it with these shows out here in our first PLE here in Scotland.”

On winning the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble this year:

“As a kid, we didn’t have the Women’s Royal Rumble. So it’s not like it was ever in my mind to have this dream of winning it. It was ‘I want to main event WrestleMania. I want to be a champion.’ And I got to do those things by winning the Royal Rumble, something that I never thought would ever happen. And it’s just a huge honor out of 30 women that I got to be the one standing tall at the end. And I was in there for, you know, a record time—I forget how long now—over an hour. And I got to have a big main event caliber match at WrestleMania. [To] win the title is just… one day I’ll look back at it and break down, but right now, I could just kind of stay confident and strong.”

You can check out the interview below:



