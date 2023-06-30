Exclusive: Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Pro Wrestlers, Addresses “Hey Bayley” Chants, More

WWE star Bayley exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Lee Tarrier about a wide range of topics including the creation of her “Hey Bayley” chants, her Mount Rushmore of female pro wrestlers, and more.

You can check out the complete interview below:

If Takeover London was the first time “Hey Bayley” chants started:

“I believe so. I was talking about that with somebody else. I think that was the first time it really came about. And then it kind of trickled in other live events when we came here, it even trickled a little bit to the states like Detroit and Chicago, and tried to do it wasn’t quite the same.”

What it’s like being back in London, England:

“To be here at a big show, not only Money in the Bank, but we also have SmackDown tonight. It’s awesome. I know the fans are gonna be excited. I know they’re gonna want to sing but if the guys can just kind of keep it to a minimum so that I can concentrate and win the briefcase.”

Her Mount Rushmore of female pro wrestlers:

“Sasha Banks, Lita, Trish Stratus. The last one always changes but right now, I’m gonna say Chyna. It always changes but she’s up there.”

If she wins the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, who she’d cash it in on:

“First of all, I don’t know what happens. I go off instinct, alright. I go off reactions, I go off gut. So I don’t know who I’d cash it on. I don’t even know who would be champion at that point. I just know that I would win.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this interview, please credit PWMania.com with an h/t to PWMania.com for the transcription.