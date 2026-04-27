Bayley Reveals Plans For Mini Documentary For Lodestone 2026 Las Vegas

Bayley recently shared a trailer for the second Lodestone Women’s Wrestling Seminar, which took place on April 16 in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 week.

It followed up the inaugural seminar held in December 2025, further establishing the initiative as a valuable platform for talent development.

The seminar once again brought together a mix of established names and rising talent for hands-on training and mentorship.

The women’s wrestling legend revealed that a mini-documentary centered on the seminar is currently in the works, promising fans a deeper, behind-the-scenes look at the training process and overall experience.

“Lodestone 2026 – Las Vegas hype reel is here,” Bayley wrote. “Check da YouTube like.”

Lodestone 2026 featured an impressive lineup of trainers, including Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio, all contributing to the development of future talents.