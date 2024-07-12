Bayley Reveals That Turning Heel In 2019 Was Her Decision

Bayley has had a successful WWE career, portraying both babyface and heel characters.

Bayley has had a dominant run so far in 2024. She won the Women’s Royal Rumble in January, defeated IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40, and has made numerous title defenses since then. She’ll defend her title against Nia Jax at SummerSlam next.

While speaking with Cody Rhodes on the first episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? Bayley was asked about her heel turn in 2019.

Bayley said, “Yes. I was nervous because I thought, ‘What if it didn’t work?’ But I was also in the spot where that character, the fan-favorite bubbly babyface, wasn’t working either. So I was at a crossroads of, ‘If I never try this, I’ll never know.’ And I always, as a fan, wanted to do everything. I wanna be a good guy, I wanna be a bad guy, I wanna be in a love story, and I wanna do the craziest things because I want all that experience. And I was a little nervous when I first started cuz I thought I would get a lot of female Cena comments, which is the best compliment I could ever get in that character, but I also was like, ‘I wanna try different things.’ So turning to a bad guy was my decision because I felt that I was going nowhere, and the fact that they [WWE] wanted to go with it. It was perfect timing.”

Bayley also revealed that she cut off her long hair before the heel turn was approved, but she believes that because the turn was so terrifying, it helped make the character work.

