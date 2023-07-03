Bayley Says She’s “Proud” Of Being Part Of Damage CTRL

Bayley loves being part of Damage CTRL.

The lady that all of London loves, as evidenced by the singing chants over the weekend at the O2 Arena, spoke with Inside The Ropes while in England about partnership with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in WWE.

“I’m so proud,” she said of Kai and SKY. “I’m so proud of us. I’m so proud of them. They’ve been former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve been at WrestleMania, wrestling Trish Stratus and Lita. They have just impressed me, and I hope the whole world sees how much potential they still have, and we have a lot left to do.”

Bayley continued, “Dakota, IYO, and I have all wrestled the same amount of time, like 15 years each, which gives us 45 years of experience altogether. So it’s not like I’m teaching them anything new. It’s kind of like I was in the door already, and I was like, ‘Come on, guys, let’s go.’ It was just one of those things, but I learn from them every single day.”

