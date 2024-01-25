Bayley Says WrestleMania 37 “Stung”

Bayley recently spoke with Uproxx for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this Saturday.

During the discussion, the Damage CTRL member reflected on being the host for WrestleMania 37 and how this year’s Royal Rumble is in the same area as that event was.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On being given the role as host of WrestleMania 37 after the COVID-19 public ban began to die down: “That Mania stung. I was so heartbroken that I didn’t even want to go ask what was happening. I felt like I had the best year of my career. Then I hosted WrestleMania, which was an honor. Got to be alongside some legends, have some cool moments, a lot of spotlight on me both nights. Now I can say I’ve done it. But that’s not where I thought I should have been.”

On this year’s Royal Rumble taking place near Tampa, the same location as that event: “I think that it will be a good little bird in the face to whoever didn’t want to put me on, right in the backyard of (WrestleMania 37). I’m gonna use that as fuel.”

