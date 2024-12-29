Bayley Still Wants To Face Michael Cole In A Match

Top WWE star Bayley and veteran commentator Michael Cole have maintained a playful feud for years, and it seems Bayley hasn’t given up on the idea of settling their “rivalry” in the ring.

During last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a fan held up a sign suggesting a match between Cole and inaugural Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green at WrestleMania. Bayley, however, was quick to chime in. Responding to both the sign and a similar tweet from another fan, she declared, “I don’t care what anyone says, I get Cole first.”

While the idea of Cole stepping into the ring remains unlikely, Bayley’s comments continue to fuel the fun back-and-forth between the Damage CTRL leader and the longtime commentator, keeping fans entertained with their lighthearted “feud.”

