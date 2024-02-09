Becky Lynch Addresses Her Future With WWE

Becky Lynch is one of several WWE stars, including her husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who will decide whether to stay with WWE or test the free agent market when their contract expires this year.

Lynch is scheduled to compete in the WWE Elimination Chamber, where she could earn the opportunity to challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley during Thursday’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, saying that when “The Man” is around, “Mami” will be on the bottom, a strong warning to the fellow top star.

Lynch’s WWE contract expires in June 2024. While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch was asked about her future with WWE and how she intends to handle contract negotiations.

“That’s just what you do. I think, more than anything, it’s about deciding what the future looks like. What is the best avenue for the future, what are the goals, and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently.”