Becky Lynch Addresses Her Husband Seth Rollins “Freaking Out” Over CM Punk’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch recently appeared as a guest on The MMA Hour for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lynch discussed her husband Seth Rollins’ reaction to CM Punk’s surprise return at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series PLE…

“I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, ‘Seth is freaking out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, this going to be a rough night.’”

“No. I believe the deal happened very late. As far as I know, I believe the deal happened very late and sometimes the tiredness hits. The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, ‘How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?’ Nobody is thinking that.”

This week, it was reported that Rollins and Punk are said to be getting along backstage.

You can check out her complete appearance below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)