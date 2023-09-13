Becky Lynch Crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion And Becomes Grand Slam Champion

Becky Lynch has been crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton in Tuesday night’s NXT main event to win the NXT Women’s Title for the first time in her career. The hard-fought back-and-forth match, which aired after 10:05 p.m., saw Lynch dodge the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and then follow up with a Man-Handle Slam.

Despite spending two years in NXT, this is Lynch’s first reign as champion. Stratton made her NXT Battleground debut on May 28 by defeating Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals to win the vacant title. Stratton held the record for 107 consecutive days.

Lynch becomes the sixth WWE Grand Slam Women’s Champion in history with her victory tonight. Lynch earned the Grand Slam by winning the NXT Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title, the SmackDown Women’s Title, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Lynch joins Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in the elite class of WWE Grand Slam Women’s Champions.

Highlights from main event title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are included below: