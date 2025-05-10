WWE Planning Tryouts For SummerSlam 2025 Week

According to PWInsider.com, WWE plans to hold its latest round of tryouts during SummerSlam week, scheduled from Wednesday, July 30th, to Friday, August 1st.

The report also indicates that there are discussions about inviting independent wrestling talents to participate in the tryouts, as well as potential WWE recruits from other sports and athletics. Furthermore, there will be a ticketed event aspect for fans in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during that week.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.